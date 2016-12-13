Make A Difference With These Organic Gardening Tips!

Taking your hobby of gardening an extra step and using organic materials, can be beneficial for the plants you grow, as well as, the environment! Instead of using pesticides and toxic weed-killing solutions, use natural alternatives like vinegar and soapy water. Read this article for more tips on organic gardening.

Have your soil analyzed by a laboratory for a small fee so that you know which nutrients you need to add. Many college agricultural departments or cooperative extensions will provide this service for just a few dollars. Once you have the report, head to a farm supply company and buy what you need.

Transform the handles of your tools into convenient measuring devices. Tools with long handles, such as rakes, shovels or hoes can work as great measuring sticks. Measure the handles with a tape measure laid out in the floor. Next, use a Sharpie to accurately label the distance between each one. Now you will always possess a large ruler ready for your use in the garden.

Take the time to know your soil. Get it analyzed. This will let you know what is in your soil and in what areas the soil may be deficient. You can then buy the missing nutrients to add into your soil which will help maximize your crops! Many local universities that have agriculture departments have the ability to test your soil for a small fee.

When partaking in gardening activities, particularly in the autumn months, keep an eye on those stink bugs. Stink bugs like to reside in tomatoes, beans, and pepper plants, as well as many fruits. If left uncontrolled, they can cause substantial damage in your garden, so make plans for how to protect your plants from these pests.

If you want to grow vegetables, but do not have the room, consider planting vegetables that grow on a vine. Vegetables like squash, melons, and tomatoes can be trained to grow up along a trellis or fence. You can make use of vertical space to get the vegetable garden that you want.

Pay attention to the time of year that your plants bloom before you start pruning them. If you prune your flowering shrubs and trees while they have buds on them, that plant won't flower that year. The best time to prune is just after the last season's blooms have faded.

When planting tomato seedlings, be sure to plant them all the way up to the first set of leaves. This allows the plant to grow a larger and deeper root system. The more roots your plant sprouts, the more tomatoes the plant will be capable of supporting and the more flavorful they will be.

Invest in a good pair of gardening gloves to protect your hands while working outdoors. Whether you are working with plants with thorns or with fertilizer, gloves can protect your skin from damage from both plants and chemicals. They also do a great job at protecting your hands from dirt or sap stains and make cleanup much easier.

If you are not a fan of wearing gloves when gardening but still hate dirty fingernails, try scraping your fingernails in a bar of soap prior to beginning. The soap will keep soil from entering underneath your nails, plus the soap will help keep your nails from cracking or breaking.

Install a sprinkler system to water your garden. It can be difficult to find the time to water your plants each day, particularly if you work outside of the home. Proper hydration is essential to the success of your garden, so putting in a simple sprinkler system can save you time and energy.

Protect your plants from moisture on a daily basis. Moisture on the surface of a plant can attract parasites, and cause disease. A common parasite found in the plant kingdom is fungi. You can control fungi with fungicides, but you must remember to use it before you notice any problems in order for it to work.

You should wait to buy your indoor gardening supplies until summer is over. All stores will want to make room for their winter inventory. That means that you should be able to find great deals on everything that you will need to start and maintain your indoor garden. It is important to stock up when the prices are low.

If you do not have a lot of square footage for gardening, try using trellises or posts in your garden. Allowing certain vegetables to grow up a trellis or post rather than spreading out along the ground will allow you to grow more per square foot. You can do this with tomatoes, peas, and climbing beans.

Relax and enjoy the outdoors, while cultivating a delicious, beautiful and aromatic garden. You will love making a salad out of the vegetables you have nourished. You can also have fresh flowers everyday. Use herbs from your own garden to spice up all your favorite recipes. Plus, you won't need to worry about any chemicals being used on your food.