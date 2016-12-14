The Best Ways To Increase Your Crop Yields In Your Garden

You don't have to be a professional, experienced gardener to have a great looking garden. By reading and using the following tips, you can fool anyone into believing you have a green thumb! Plants require attention and care, but a little love and effort, can really make a difference in the health of your garden.

Knowing the layout of your yard and what kind of soil you have can greatly improve your gardening experience. By knowing this, you can figure out what seeds will work with your current yard or if you need to create a different environment around your planting preferences. Different plants require different nutrients, so plan accordingly.

Attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden. Certain plants are highly attractive to butterflies and hummingbirds due to their nectar. Hummingbirds tend to favor any flower that is shaped like a trumpet, especially if it is pink, red or purple. Examples of these are honeysuckle, fuchsia and monarda. Butterflies like flat, daisy-like flowers, such as chrysanthemums, asters and coneflowers. Choose a sunny position, as both butterflies and hummingbirds appreciate the warmth.

Consider using your garden to grow some kitchen herbs. Herbs such as basil, mint, parsley, coriander, rosemary and dill, are essential to many dishes, but they can be very expensive to purchase in the shops. These culinary herbs, however, are very cheap and easy to grow in your own garden.

If you are planning an irrigation system for your garden, consider a drip irrigation system. A conventional system using sprinkler heads loses a lot water through evaporation. However, a drip system irrigates your garden by a constant slow drip of water beneath the surface, which means less water is wasted through evaporation.

Grow wheat or cat grass in the area around the plants that your cat is eating. Another option is to place offensively smelling objects on the topsoil near and around the plants you want to protect. Citrus peels or mothballs are a couple of examples.

When you buy young bare-root trees, keep the root ball moist until your are ready to plant. If the roots dry out, the tree will weaken or die. You should plant the tree as soon as you bring it home. If you cannot, lay the tree on its side and cover the roots with moist peat moss, then cover the roots with a tarp.

Make sure that you prune your trees regularly. Dead wood on trees can attract pests that can infect your trees. Also, when you trim back small branches on a tree, it will increase the airflow between the branches and allow the larger branches to develop more. This will result in a stronger and healthier tree overall.

To spice up a dull garden, try using climbing plants. A climbing plant can add visual interest to a fence or tree and are a great way to hide any unattractive structures. As an added bonus, most climbing plants are very low maintenance. Kiwi vine, climbing snapdragon and morning glories are all great choices.

If your organic garden uses containers, you may need to swap seedlings to larger containers as they outgrow them. When you do this, make sure to handle the seedlings by the leaves and roots. To be more specific, you should avoid touching the stems as they are extremely fragile and can be easily damaged. After you have swapped containers, it is recommended to water the roots as this will help them merge with their new environment.

To make your own miniature greenhouse, simply cover a pot with an old plastic bag. This will mimic the humid environment that allows plants inside a greenhouse to thrive. If you'd also like to protect your plant from the weather, build a dome out of a sturdy plastic and place it atop the plant.

Here is a tip for organic gardening! Use a rain gauge. Most plants require about an inch of water per week. To know how much you need to water, it is important to know how much water the plants received from rain. As rainfall can vary greatly within a city, don't depend on your weather report; instead use a rain gauge to determine the amount that fell at your location.

An organic garden right in your home is a great thing to have. You'll love the fresh, organic produce that you pull right out of your back yard, for free! Apply the tips from this article now, to stop relying on farmers, who are only out to make a quick buck. Start enjoying quality produce, right from your own home.