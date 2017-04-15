Easy Tips To Improve Your Home Or Business With New Landscaping

Don't be fooled by those who try to tell you that landscaping is too hard to do yourself. There are many things that the average home owner can do with the right guidance. This article will try to guide you through the things that you can do, this very weekend.

Make use of native plants and shrubs when planning your landscaping project. When you are deciding what to plant, it is a good idea to choose shrubs, flowers and trees that do well in your area. These varieties will thrive in your soil and temperature conditions, resulting in the need for less work from you to keep them beautiful.

Think about water requirements. If you live in an area that doesn't get a lot of rain, try to use plants that don't require a lot of water. Grass needs more water than any other type of plant, so replace your lawn with wood chips, gravel, or a type of ground cover that is suitable for high drought areas.

Many people think landscaping projects need to be completed by a professional, but that isn't true. The end result will be excessive expenditures. You might need a consultant though, as they will help you take the right steps.

Add an element of movement to your landscape design to prevent it from feeling too stiff and boring. From tall, swaying ornamental grasses to bright flowers that invite flitting hummingbirds. You have lots of options for making your yard feel alive. Movement adds visual interest, enticing you to spend time in the area that you've worked so hard to create.

If you are using flowers in your landscaping plans, you should use both perennials and annuals. Perennials come in many beautiful options, but annuals ensure that you have color year round. If you live in a winter climate, you could even incorporate beautiful shrubs and flowers that bloom during that season.

Always wear proper safety gear when doing any landscaping projects. This includes wearing good strong gloves to protect your hands. Wear eye protection when using any power saws or tools. And remember to protect your skin from the sun by wearing long-sleeved shirts or a good sun screen lotion and a hat.

Landscaping is more than planting a tree or laying down sod. To add substance and texture, look for places to add wood, iron or cement structures. Elements like pergolas, fountains and trellises are an easy way to add instant dimension to a space. Know your budget beforehand, and you will still likely be surprised by the options available to you.

When selecting your landscaping design, look to your neighbors for some inspiration. While there is nothing wrong with being creative when it comes to choosing your varieties of plants and trees, you never want your house to stick out like a sore thumb. Try to choose varieties that compliment the plants in your neighborhood, to add the most beauty to your house.

If you are thinking of renovating your landscaping, try to utilize low-maintenance plants, and structures in your plan. This will reduce the amount of time you are maintaining your landscaping, and maximize the amount of time you can enjoy it. If you do not choose this type of landscaping, you will be upset when you are sweating in the summer maintaining your landscaping.

A great landscaping tip that anyone can use is to layer your flower beds. Generally, you want to use about three rows with the tallest plants in back and the shortest in front. This strategy, coupled with some decorative stones is an excellent way to make your landscape look wonderful.

Before you pick out the plant species to use in any particular flower bed, take the time to determine its sun exposure. How much or how little shade a bed gets makes a big difference in what plants will do best in it. Facing is also important. A spot on the west side of your house will get very different exposure to the sun than one on the east side.

When thinking about your new landscape design, you have to consider the amount of available sunlight, and pick the proper plants for this exposure. If you do not do this, you plants will either wither because they receive too much sun, or they will just remain stagnant or die because they do not receive enough.

Think about how big your plants will eventually get, before deciding where to place them, or whether you should use them at all. This is vital, so that you do not use plants that end up outgrowing their planting space, and overshadowing their neighbor plants. Plan now so you do not have to move plants around later.

It would be wise for you to put in a walkway to your landscape or garden design. You can do this by using mulch or stones. Without having one, you may end up stepping on your plants or garden, causing damage. It will also make your overall landscape look more professional.

If you are trying to hide an unsightly fence in your yard, consider adding some climbing plants. Climbing plants will naturally cover the fence, making it more attractive to the eye. This is much less expensive than replacing the fence, and it gives you an extra sense of privacy too.

You should now feel a lot more confident in changing your home's landscape and drawing in people to appreciate the beauty of your home. Every home has the potential to look more beautiful than it currently is. So take some time to landscape your home and see how much it can improve for the whole family.