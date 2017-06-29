Design Your Land With These Landscaping Tips

Landscaping a yard can be simple or difficult, it all depends on how much you know going into the project. If you're well-versed in a few simple strategies, including those that you have read in this article, you should have no problem tackling your project with ease, so read on for more information.

If you are trying to install a patio that is made of concrete you should make sure that it is not incredibly large. The average patio size is 12 to 14 feet and having something that is much larger than that will only lead to the creation of more heat.

If you are thinking about adding an outdoor kitchen, then consider using granite as your surface cover. Marble and other materials are cheap, but granite is heat-resistant and easy to maintain.

Consider growing a hedge or bamboo plants to add privacy to your hard. Bamboo is a hardy grass, and it grows very quickly. It can add a lot of beauty to your property, and also give you a privacy barrier from neighbors or noisy streets. Just be cautious when growing bamboo as it does grow very quickly, meaning you will have to prune it regularly to keep it from becoming over grown.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

Think outside of the box to help save yourself money, while not sacrificing quality. For instance, construction and demolition sites are good spots for finding bricks, and sometimes mulch as well. Botanical centers, and other places offer plant sales sometimes too. There are plenty of more options available to you if you plan.

Utilize the Internet and mail-order catalogs in order to buy what you need for your landscaping project. Both of these sources are more likely to have rare plants and other products that area stores don't carry. You may also find a good deal, but be careful to pay attention to shipping costs before you purchase.

Start any landscaping with a plan of action. With landscaping projects, it's easy to find yourself overwhelmed with material and decorative needs. Take the time to plan it all out before the start, and build a list of every item that will be required, no matter how small the item. This way, you can save yourself lots of one-at-a-time trips to your local garden store.

Make a landscape that looks great all year around. You need to have plants that bloom in the spring, those which continue to bloom in the summer, those which change color in the fall, and even some evergreens for the wintertime. Research how you can plant a year-round garden.

A great way to really enhance your landscape is to add a pond or waterfall to your design. This can really make your landscaping look much more beautiful and the sound of water flowing adds a sense of peacefulness and serenity to your entire landscape. This is a great way to make your landscape more tranquil.

Emphasize perennials in your landscaping plan to have year round coverage. Perennials save the landscaper both money, and labor because once they are in place, all they require is basic maintenance. Annuals of course, have their place in landscaping, as well but over the long run they are more costly and labor intensive than perennials.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to be friendly with your neighbors and build up a relationship. This can be important because you may be able to save quite a bit of money by sharing equipment that you either purchase or rent. You may also be able to obtain or share a vast amount of experience and tips with each other.

Do not be afraid of adding rocks into your landscaping plans. There are a large variety of rocks that you can find at your local nursery that can add to the colors brought out in the plants. Common colors include reds, pinks, blues and purples. Of course, consider the surrounding plants before deciding on rocks and types.

Fertilize your lawn often. If you want your grass to look full and healthy, fertilizer treatments need to happen regularly over time. One application will help turn your lawn a more vibrant green color, and you may be tempted to stop at that point. However, long-term care will give you even better results, so remain persistent.

Hopefully, with the knowledge you gained, you now have a good idea about what you should be doing when it comes to landscaping your home. Remember, it takes the first step to get started, and the more you progress, the sooner your project is finished, so try your best to figure out what you want out of your home's landscape and transform your home.