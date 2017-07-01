Tips On Landscaping In A Wetter Climate

Landscaping can be fun, and if you get good at it, you might even be able to make some extra money. Start by learning a few simple techniques that you can practice in your own backyard. Soon, you'll be able to take pride in how beautiful your yard looks and might even be able to offer your services to someone else.

If you fear damaging power lines or other infrastructure the next time you need to dig for your landscaping project, contact a 'dig safe' helpline first. The service, popularized in the northeastern United States, allows you to double check before digging to ensure that you don't damage anything while performing your landscaping work.

Do you want to sell your house sometime in the next couple of years? Compared with other home improvement projects, landscaping is an investment that can generate as much as 100 to 200 percent returns. Create a design for your front yard that is visually appealing from the road. Also consider making the backyard into a friendly and relaxing outdoor sanctuary.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

Choose quality products over cheap ones. You will encounter many cheap, shoddy landscaping products if you shop at a home improvement store. Go to a nursery or other specialty store to find quality products and people who know what they are talking about. Though you may end up spending more money, remember that you are paying for the quality of the goods and service that you are receiving.

For plenty of color at a reasonable price, consider using wildflowers in your garden. The seeds for wildflowers are easy to find in your local landscaping center. These can be thrown in large areas where you are unlikely to place traditional landscaping plants. Then you will have lovely flowers of every color and type! They can make exceptional flowers for bouquets!

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to go beyond the home-improvement stores and check out online resources. You might just find deals and products that are not carried locally. Due to the lack of a physical store, you might find that selection, and pricing is far superior.

Create continuity of you landscape with evergreens and foliage plants. Quite a few different plants only blossom for a little while, leaving your yard dull looking at certain times. Interspersing evergreen plants into your flower beds will ensure that your yard is never without greenery.

While it is common to use chemicals insecticides to ward off pests, many of them can cause harm to your plants. They best way to keep bugs away, is to grow plants that naturally repel bugs, or use a natural bug repellant like hot pepper spray, or dishwater on your plants.

Prior to starting a landscape endeavor, spend a bit of money on a professional consultation. Although it might cost you some money, speaking with a professional in landscape architecture can save you some time, heartache and a bit of money in the end. A consultation will help you begin your project on the right foot.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to be friendly with your neighbors and build up a relationship. This can be important because you may be able to save quite a bit of money by sharing equipment that you either purchase or rent. You may also be able to obtain or share a vast amount of experience and tips with each other.

If you live in an arid region with minimal rainfall, consider xeriscaping as an alternative to traditional landscaping. Xeriscaping relies on hardy desert plants for color and interest and replaces water-hungry grass lawns with attractive rock beds. A well-designed xeriscape can not only add visual distinction to your home, it can also save you a great deal on your water bill.

Water is a great element to add to any design. Adding a water pump with a small fountain or waterfall is simple. If you are not comfortable doing this yourself, and your budget allows, hire a professional for this part of your landscaping. You can make a focus point by adding water in to your design.

Take a bit of time to research the right types of plants to use in your landscaping design. You can go to your local nursery or big-box home-improvement store and ask them questions about the plants they sell. Always keep in mind the growing requirements in your own yard when considering which plants to use.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, do not forget the importance of having evergreens in your yard. Evergreens are great because not only are they going to look the same year round, but they also are perfect for using as coverage for widespread areas. This is true for ground coverage as well as privacy borders.

Landscaping is the make-up on your home. It is what makes it look, young, vibrant, healthy and well-cared for. An expensive home without landscaping still looks run down and inexpensive. Use the ideas and tips from this article to make your home look like a million bucks.